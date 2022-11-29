Gusty storm coming midweek

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly cloudy with patchy freezing drizzle possible. Low: 24-29

Tuesday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High: 38-44

Tuesday Night: Turning breezy. Slight chance of showers toward morning. Low: 31-35

Forecast Discussion: Cloudy, damp conditions are expected to linger tonight and with temperatures dropping below freezing there is a small chance of patchy freezing drizzle.

No weather concerns are on the way Tuesday, but Wednesday and Thursday will be active and windy. Winds increase overnight Tuesday and a few showers could possibly sneak in from the west by daybreak.

Widespread rain arrives through Wednesday morning and a strong cold front will move through the area in the afternoon. Gusty winds develop and could reach 40-50mph at times and this may initiate power outages and tree damage. As the front moves through Wednesday afternoon, temperatures will drop and winds stay gusty through the overnight. Highs reach near 50 but drop into the 20s overnight. Some icy spots could develop as a result of the rain.

POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE (WBNG)

Thursday morning winds could still gust to 40-50mph but eventually as the day wears on the wind gusts decrease in intensity. Highs will be in the 30s. Late Thursday and Thursday night could see a few lake effect snow showers drift through. Wind chills will be in the teens at times. Friday is quiet before another storm comes in Saturday. Highs get back to around 50 with a 60% chance of rain. Sunday turns colder with highs in the 30s.

