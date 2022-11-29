The Hope Center opens new facility, expanding mental health and counseling services

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- Mental Health services are growing in Broome County.

The Hope Center began as a solo practice in 2019 by Licensed Mental Health Counselor Kevin Hope.

Hope said he saw a need in the community for mental health services with his growing clientele. He decided to expand his services by purchasing a larger facility in Kirkwood to help reach more people in the community.

“It’s a lot of work and to see it come into fruition is amazing,” said Hope. “But it’s never lost that we’re doing this for our clients, for the comfort of our clients, for the wellness of our clients.”

The Hope Center consists of 11 professionals specializing in variety of mental health services and counseling for all ages. Hope said every client is paired up with a professional that will suit their specific needs.

Some of the counseling offered includes anger management, individual counseling, anxiety, career direction, child and adolescent issues, depression, marriage counseling, substance abuse counseling, and much more.

“You’re going to be comfortable because there’s something and someone here for you,” said Hope. “We try to make it almost as nice as your living room, so that you can be comfortable because that’s the goal, to be comfortable. We believe that a client that is comfortable is more apt to work on their issues.”

The Hope Center opened in June 2022 and is located at 1355 US-11 behind the First Christian Church.

More information on how to seek counseling services and learn more about The Hope Center can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.