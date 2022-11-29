Mothers and Babies Prenatal Network receives grant from Excellus BCBS

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - The Mothers and Babies Prenatal Network in Binghamton is one of eight non-profits to share a $1 million dollar grant from Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield. The funding will go to helping new parents with breastfeeding, safe sleep, medical appointments, transportation, insurance and food insecurity through the first year of life.

