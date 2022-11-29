New York Rangers drop third-straight game in 5-3 loss to New Jersey

New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich...
New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) and New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) chase the puck in the third period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, in New York.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3.

Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. Vanecek improved to 11-2-0 as scattered chants of “Let’s Go Devils” were heard at Madison Square Garden. Artemi Panarin, Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored and Chris Kreider had two assists for the Rangers, who fell to 4-5-3 at home. Igor Shesterkin had 33 saves.

