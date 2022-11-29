Pack & Mail shares tips for shipping holiday packages

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The holiday shopping season in full swing, and people who will be mailing out their gift purchases should start thinking about the best time to ship them.

With winter weather coming into play and a high volume of people trying to ship packages out, President of Pack & Mail Sean Harrigan said it is best to ship your holiday packages as early as possible to ensure they arrive on time ahead of Christmas Day. Harrigan said waiting until the last minute can cost you more.

“The closer you get to Christmas the more expensive it is to ship and get it there on time,” he said. “FedEx, UPS, all their guarantees they throw out the window right now because of the high volume, so they’re not going to cover everything. You’ll spend more for getting something there in two days or the next day, but if it doesn’t get there then they’re not going to refund your money. The best thing you can do is ship early.”

He also advises people to try and ship their gifts in a small box if possible.

“The way the carriers deal with things is it goes by weight, distance and the size of the box. So, try to have it in the smallest box that you can ship it in and still ship it safely,” Harrigan said.

For people who will be mailing out packages this holiday season, Pack & Mail is open at two different locations in Binghamton at 1250 Upper Front Street and Endwell at 214 Kent Avenue. More information on store hours can be found here.

