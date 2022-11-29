Quiet today, but it’s going to get windy

Minor damage possible
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 (38-44) Wind S 3-8 mph

Seasonably cool Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase as another cold front/low approaches.

Rain arrives late Tuesday night. Rain, along with gusty winds continue Wednesday. As the low moves out, this

will be followed by colder weather Thursday with snow showers.

Partly cloudy, quiet Friday.

We’ll have another round of showers Saturday. Quiet, and seasonably cold Sunday. As warm air tries to

return, we’ll have clouds and mixed showers Monday.

