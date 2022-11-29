Quiet today, but it’s going to get windy
Minor damage possible
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 42 (38-44) Wind S 3-8 mph
Seasonably cool Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. Clouds increase as another cold front/low approaches.
Rain arrives late Tuesday night. Rain, along with gusty winds continue Wednesday. As the low moves out, this
will be followed by colder weather Thursday with snow showers.
Partly cloudy, quiet Friday.
We’ll have another round of showers Saturday. Quiet, and seasonably cold Sunday. As warm air tries to
return, we’ll have clouds and mixed showers Monday.
Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.