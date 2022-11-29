Southern Tier Tuesdays: Chenango River Theatre awarded $2,000 grant

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Chenango River Theatre is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

