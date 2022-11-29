Top Five Plays of the Week (11-28-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Tioga’s Valentino Rossi makes a sideline catch and takes it for a touchdown in the Class D football state semifinals

#4 - Maine-Endwell DB Austyn Nyschot makes an acrobatic interception in the Class B football state semifinals

#3 - Tioga back Ousmane Duncanson breaks free from a scrum and takes it 40+ yards for a touchdown

#2 - Union-Endicott DB Latrail Jones rips the ball out of a running receiver’s hands for a turnover

#1 - Maine-Endwell back Ethan Sadler breaks multiple tackles on a bruising touchdown run in the Class B football state semifinals

