Be a Santa to a Senior this holiday season by donating a gift

By Steph Shtoyko and Julia Laude
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - As we get older, often times we find ourselves spending the holidays alone, but that can change with a gift donation. Since 2003, the Be a Santa for a Senior program has given more than 2 million gifts to seniors across the country and in Canada.

Participate locally in this program by visiting the giving tree at Bascov’s department store. Located on the 4th floor, the tree has several paper ornaments with the names and wishes of seniors in need of a Christmas gift this year.

Take the tag off the tree, purchase the items listed and then bring those unwrapped items back to the Boscov’s service desk by Thursday, December 8.

