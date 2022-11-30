Binghamton man sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted robbery

Holton Sentenced for Attempted Robbery
By WBNG Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A Binghamton man has been sentenced today in Broome County court after pleading guilty to attempted robbery.

34 year old Douglas Holton was sentenced to 5 years in New York State prison and 5 years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to the felony attempted robbery charge stemming from an incident that happened on June 14, 2022.

On that date, at approximately 11 p.m., Holton attempted to shoplift merchandise from the Walmart in Johnson City. When confronted by a store employee, Holton showed a knife and threatened the employee. He was arrested a short time later in the City of Binghamton.

Holton was previously convicted in 2009 of attempted robbery in the first degree.

Speaking of the case, Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak says, “Repeat offenders like Holton diminish the quality of life in our community. Thanks to the Johnson City Police for their timely apprehension of this defendant.”

The case was prosecuted by the Violent Crimes Bureau of the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

