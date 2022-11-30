Firefighters rescue dog that fell into well

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:58 PM EST
NEWPORT, Ore. (Gray News) – A scary situation ended happily for a dog in Oregon.

According to the City of Newport Fire Department, Hank the golden retriever fell down a well Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to rescue the dog, using a ladder and other necessary equipment to help Hank get out.

After the rescue, although wet and cold, the fire department said Hank was “as happy as can be.”

The fire department shared photos on Facebook of the rescue, with Hank giving one of the firefighters a “thank you” kiss.

Newport is located on the central coast of Oregon.

