How much longer will winds howl?

Tonight: Windy and cold with a chance of snow showers and squalls. A trace to 1″ of snow possible. Winds could gust 30-40mph. Low: 23-28

Thursday: Still windy. Sun and clouds mixed. Winds could gust 30-40mph early and to 30-35mph in the afternoon. High: 32-36

Thursday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 20-25

Forecast Discussion: Windy conditions linger tonight with lows in the 20s. A snow squall may drop through the area after midnight and could bring a coating to an inch of snow. This is not expected to impact the morning commute.

Thursday morning winds could still gust to 40mph but eventually as the day wears on the wind gusts decrease in intensity. Highs will be in the 30s.

Friday is quiet before another storm comes in Saturday. Highs get back to around 50 with a 70% chance of rain. Sunday turns colder with highs in the 30s. Monday is quiet but another system arrives Tuesday and could bring some wintry mix, rain or snow to us.

