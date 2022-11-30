How much longer will winds howl?

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Windy and cold with a chance of snow showers and squalls. A trace to 1″ of snow possible. Winds could gust 30-40mph. Low: 23-28

Thursday: Still windy. Sun and clouds mixed. Winds could gust 30-40mph early and to 30-35mph in the afternoon. High: 32-36

Thursday Night: Variable clouds. Low: 20-25

Forecast Discussion: Windy conditions linger tonight with lows in the 20s. A snow squall may drop through the area after midnight and could bring a coating to an inch of snow. This is not expected to impact the morning commute.

Thursday morning winds could still gust to 40mph but eventually as the day wears on the wind gusts decrease in intensity. Highs will be in the 30s.

Friday is quiet before another storm comes in Saturday. Highs get back to around 50 with a 70% chance of rain. Sunday turns colder with highs in the 30s. Monday is quiet but another system arrives Tuesday and could bring some wintry mix, rain or snow to us.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Village Train & Hobby closing for business.
Village Train & Hobby to permanently close
Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County
Oil Drilling
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water
Oxford man charged with assault in Norwich

Latest News

wbng
Windy, wet, warm
TUMBLING TEMPERATURES
Gusty midweek storm followed by up and down temperatures
WBNG
Quiet today, but it’s going to get windy
POWER OUTAGES POSSIBLE
Gusty storm coming midweek