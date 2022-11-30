Oxford man charged with assault in Norwich

CITY OF NORWICH (WBNG) -- An Oxford man has been charged with assault following an incident that occurred at 10 Beech Street in the city of Norwich over the weekend.

On Saturday, November 26, at approximately 6:45 p.m., the city of Norwich fire department responded to a report from an individual saying they had been assaulted. City of Norwich police officers and New York State police also responded to the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that the victim had sustained multiple fractures, contusions and abrasions from the incident. The victim reported that they had been assaulted with a baseball bat. They were transported to UHS Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City.

The Norwich Police Department has charged Jeffrey M. Sabines, 32, of Oxford, with assault in the first degree as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, both felonies. They have also charged two others, 44 year old Jason R. Lowe and 45 year old Daniel T. McCoy with conspiracy in the fourth degree.

Police allege that during the incident on Saturday Sabines struck the victim multiple times with an aluminum baseball bat while Lowe and McCoy were present.

Lowe and McCoy have been released on appearance tickets. Sabine is being held at the Chenango County Correctional Facility without bail. The victim has since been released from the hospital.

