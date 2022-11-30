Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council awarded $68M

(WBNG) -- The Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council has been awarded $68 million to support 74 projects across the state through the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

Round XII of this initiative included funding for capital grants and tax credits from Empire State Development.

New York Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado spoke from his perspective in a virtual meeting on Wednesday.

“There’s a real opportunity to make a meaningful difference in people’s lives through economic investment,” said Delgado. “I know that both in terms of what I’ve heard from folks I’ve been around but also through what I’ve lived,” said Delgado.

You can find a detailed list of the grants by following this link.

