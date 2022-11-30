SUNY Broome celebrates 8th Annual 24 Hours of Giving

Binghamton (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome celebrated the return of its biggest fundraiser of the year “24 Hours of Giving.”

As part of the global Giving Tuesday movement -- students, staff, faculty and community members came together to give back to the college.

“SUNY Broome is a great place that a lot of our students come to for the start of their education,” said Senior Director of Development and Alumni Affairs, Lisa Schappert. “We hope to be able to raise as much as we can today to support them.”

People donated both virtually and through on-campus activities. The funds raised during 24 Hours of Giving will go towards supporting student scholarships, student emergency funds and other student assistance programs.

“Everybody is very generous, and so each year we do exceed our expectations,” said Schappert. “Last year, we had over 300 donors and raised over $250,000. We’re hoping to exceed that this year, and we’re hoping for 350 donors and over $250,000.”

SUNY Broome Foundation Board members and the Board of Trustees also pledged $85,000 ahead of the fundraiser.

One student volunteering this Giving Tuesday said these kinds of fundraisers are a big help to students because pursuing a higher education can be costly.

“When I came here, I got a lot of help through scholarships,” said student Logan Everson. “So, it’s pretty nice to be able to help out myself and give money to other people for scholarships -- especially when I got so much help from something like that.”

The fundraiser is not only limited to helping students. Schappert said some of it will also help support the college’s faculty and staff.

“Our faculty and staff are obviously also doing so much for our campus, and we want to make sure they’re supported in any way they need to be,” she said.

More information on SUNY Broome’s 24 Hours of Giving can be found here.

