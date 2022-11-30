Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation awards $1.1M to 54 local nonprofits

NICHOLS (WBNG) - On this year’s Giving Tuesday, the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation has awarded $1.1 million to local non-profit organizations throughout the Southern Tier.

Fifty-four organizations from Broome, Tioga, Chemung, and Bradford counties were awarded with funding.

Executive director of the foundation, Jill Teeter, said they received an overwhelming number of applications for the grants. She said the chosen recipients exemplified generosity and dedication to their communities by supporting and changing the lives of those in need.

“Being in the nonprofit world myself I can honestly say these funds are critical for a lot of us, and we couldn’t do what we do or serve the families that we do without these types of awards,” said Teeter.

Among the 54 grant recipients was Lions Camp Badger, a camp for individuals with disabilities. President of the organization, Rena Haigh, and Program Director Pat Gillule said they are grateful to have been chosen to receive funding.

They said the money will be used to purchase a new freezer for the summer camp.

“We would like to thank the community and Jeff Gural and everyone who had a part in this because this really makes a huge difference,” said Gillule.

“There’s a lot of need in the community and Mr. Gural has found a way to really support not for profits in the area,” said Haigh.

Teeter said she is excited for the return of this event next year. The applications for next year’s grant are open and can be found here.

The full list of grant recipients are as follows:

Broome County: ACHIEVE, Binghamton Philharmonic, Bridge Community Center, Broome County Urban League, Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, Family Planning of South Central New York, Friends of Kirkwood Community, Get There (Rural Health Network of South Central NY), Goodwill Theatre, Hope Foundation of Binghamton, Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse NY, Roberson Museum and Science Center, StacheStrong, Stand With Me Assistance Dog Team Training, United Way of Broome County

Tioga County: A New Hope Center, Berkshire Community Association, Camp Ahwaga Association, Candor Emergency Squad, Catholic Charities of Tompkins/Tioga, Cornell Charities of Tompkins/Tioga, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tioga County, Empire State Special Needs Experience, Kali’s Klubhouse, McKendree United Methodist Church Open Hearts Dinner, Owego EMS, Southern Tier Music Teachers Association, Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, Tioga County Boys & Girls Club, Waterman Conservation Education Center

Chemung County: AIM Independent Living Center, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chemung County, Economic Opportunity Program of Chemung County, Family Service Society, Golden Glow Volunteer Fire Company, Horseheads Family Resource Center, Neighborhood Transformation Center, Southern Tier Pregnancy Resource Center, Tanglewood Community Nature Center, United Way of the Southern Tier, Woody Wilson, Young Women’s Christian Association of Elmira/Twin Tiers

Bradford County (PA): Animal Care Fund, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers, Bradford County Action, Dale’s Depot, Guthrie Clinic, Northern Tier Unified Arts Association, Sayre House of Hope, Secure Rehabilitation and Vocational Enterprises, Spay Neuter Save Network, Special Olympics Pennsylvania, Supporting Area Families Everyday (S.A.F.E), Troy Lions Club Foundation, United Way of Bradford County

