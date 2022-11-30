Village Train & Hobby to permanently close

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A staple in the Windsor community will soon be closing its doors for good.

After 22 years of business, Village Train & Hobby will be permanently closing at the end of the year due to owner Jeff Olin retiring.

The store is widely known for its large variety of Lionel Trains, displays and many other accessories.

“I just really want to thank our customers for 22 great years. It’s been a good run, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Olin. “We just felt there was a need for a full service hobby shop. A buddy of mine who does all the repairs and I got together and started it behind my house in a little 10 ft. by 10 ft. office, and it grew from there to what it is today.”

Olin said after the store’s closing, he will continue to do the Annual Binghamton Regional Train Show.

The store is currently hosting a going out of business sale and is set to close on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Village Train & Hobby is located at 191 Main Street in Windsor. More information can be found on the store website or Facebook page.

