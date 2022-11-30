Village Train & Hobby to permanently close

Village Train & Hobby closing for business.
Village Train & Hobby closing for business.(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A staple in the Windsor community will soon be closing its doors for good.

After 22 years of business, Village Train & Hobby will be permanently closing at the end of the year due to owner Jeff Olin retiring.

The store is widely known for its large variety of Lionel Trains, displays and many other accessories.

“I just really want to thank our customers for 22 great years. It’s been a good run, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Olin. “We just felt there was a need for a full service hobby shop. A buddy of mine who does all the repairs and I got together and started it behind my house in a little 10 ft. by 10 ft. office, and it grew from there to what it is today.”

Olin said after the store’s closing, he will continue to do the Annual Binghamton Regional Train Show.

The store is currently hosting a going out of business sale and is set to close on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Village Train & Hobby is located at 191 Main Street in Windsor. More information can be found on the store website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Overpass demolition on McKinley Ave in Endicott, detours in place
Fatal overnight Vestal crash
The complaint claims Ramirez would not have purchased the Velveeta mac and cheese if she had...
Woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M over misleading mac and cheese preparation time
File photo of gavel and scales of justice.
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Criminal Possession of a Weapon

Latest News

SUNY Broome 8th Annual 24 Hours of Giving
SUNY Broome celebrates 8th Annual 24 Hours of Giving
Oil Drilling
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water
Gov. Hochul Announces Arts Funding to Organizations, Artists
Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County