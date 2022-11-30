Windy, wet, warm

Wind Advisory for the entire area until 9 PM Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain. Gusty winds. .25-.75″ (1.00″) 100% High 52 (46-54) Wind S becoming W 15-25 G40-50 mph

A strong cold front will move across the area today. We’ll have gusty winds and rain today. Temperatures will

fall through the afternoon. As the low moves out and colder air moves in, rain showers will change to snow

showers.

Windy and cold Thursday with snow showers.

Partly cloudy, quiet Friday.

We’ll have another round of showers Saturday. Quiet, and seasonably cold Sunday. As warm air tries to

return, we’ll have clouds and rain Monday with mixed showers Tuesday.

