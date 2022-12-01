Binghamton men’s basketball stumbles down the stretch against Loyola Maryland, 84-70

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Loyola Maryland ended the game with a 16-4 run to pull away from Binghamton 84-70 Wednesday night to push the Bearcats to a 3-4 record.

It was a two-point with less than five minutes remaining before Loyola used the big run to earn the road win. The Greyhounds led by three at the break and then shot 71 percent in the second half to earn the win.

Jacob Falko led the Bearcats with 18 points, five assists, four rebounds, and two blocks. Christian Hinckson had 11 points and five assists and Dan Petcash added 10 more.

Binghamton stays home for two more games in five days, beginning with a Saturday afternoon matchup with Stonehill at 4 pm.

