Binghamton University seeking integration with SUNY Broome

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Binghamton University is seeking integration with SUNY Broome Community College, a letter from Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger said.

According to the letter, the proposal is still seeking approval. Stenger said SUNY Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley has been asked to move the proposal forward to the SUNY Board of Trustees but has yet to hear any response.

Over the past decade, SUNY Broome enrollment has dropped by 37% but Binghamton University’s enrollment grew by 22%. Stenger said, as a result, SUNY Broome is facing severe financial troubles that would lead to a reduction in educational opportunities for Southern Tier students.

Stenger said Binghamton is noticing its pipeline of community college transfer students reduce, particularly from the Broome County area. Despite this, Binghamton saw a record of more than 42,000 applications for acceptance for the class of 2026 this year, which was 5% more than the number of applications it saw in 2021.

Yet, Stenger said the integration of the two Broome County schools would be a benefit to the community. Stenger said integration would provide a clear path for student transfers from SUNY Broome to Binghamton University, increase efficiency in operations and administrative processes, greater utilization of space and facilities, lower administrative costs through economy of scale and increase enrollment at the community college due to brans strength of Binghamton University.

Stenger also noted that the merger would allow for better allocations of state and county resources. He said over the long term it should increase the quality and size of the area’s workforce.

12 News reached out to SUNY Broome Community College for information about how its campus will be affected and did not hear a response back.

SUNY Broome celebrated its 75th-anniversary last year. In Spring 2022, SUNY Broome President Kevin Drumm announced he would retire in July 2023. He is currently the school’s seventh president.

