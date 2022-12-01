Chevy Chase recreates iconic scene from ‘Christmas Vacation’ at Raising Cane’s

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois. (Source: Raising Cane’s/Seater/TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (Gray News) – It’s a beaut, Clark!

Chevy Chase recreated an iconic scene from “Christmas Vacation” during a lighting ceremony at a Raising Cane’s in Illinois.

Hundreds of people gathered for the lighting ceremony Tuesday night at the Raising Cane’s restaurant in the Chicago suburb of Morton Grove.

The event was filmed for a holiday commercial.

A video shared by the restaurant chain shows Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves introducing Chase to the crowd as the actor holds a pair of extension cords.

“Drumroll, please,” Chase says as he plugs in the cords. Of course, the lights don’t work, but like in the film, the display lights up on the second try.

Fortunately, unlike in “Christmas Vacation,” the display did not cause a city-wide power outage.

Chase and Graves then drove away in a replica of the Griswold family’s iconic wood-paneled station wagon, complete with a Christmas tree strapped on top.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Village Train & Hobby closing for business.
Village Train & Hobby to permanently close
Oxford man charged with assault in Norwich
Holton Sentenced for Attempted Robbery
Binghamton man sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted robbery
Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February