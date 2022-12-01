East Middle School to host 'Winter Fest' event

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:00 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Binghamton (WBNG) -- East Middle School is preparing to welcome students and their families to its Winter Fest!

The Winter Fest will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. inside the school.

A variety of local organizations specializing in physical health, mental health and other family resources will be at the event to connect with the community. Families will be provided with a pasta dinner, clothing closet and free laundry supplies.

BOCES will also be giving out free haircuts.

“We’re really excited just to bring everyone in,” said East Middle School Restorative Practices Coordinator, Nicole Kuehner. “It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together here. That home-to-school connection is really important.”

Other family friendly activities that will be offered include cookie decorating, face painting, games, hot cocoa, a photo booth and swimming.

More information on Winter Fest can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says
Village Train & Hobby closing for business.
Village Train & Hobby to permanently close
Oxford man charged with assault in Norwich
Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County
Oil Drilling
Gas driller pleads no contest to polluting town’s water

Latest News

Local butcher shop busy during first weeks of deer hunting season
Endicott announces holiday parade on December 3rd
Binghamton men’s basketball stumbles down the stretch against Loyola Maryland, 84-70
Anthony Policare - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week