East Middle School to host 'Winter Fest' event

Binghamton (WBNG) -- East Middle School is preparing to welcome students and their families to its Winter Fest!

The Winter Fest will be held Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. inside the school.

A variety of local organizations specializing in physical health, mental health and other family resources will be at the event to connect with the community. Families will be provided with a pasta dinner, clothing closet and free laundry supplies.

BOCES will also be giving out free haircuts.

“We’re really excited just to bring everyone in,” said East Middle School Restorative Practices Coordinator, Nicole Kuehner. “It’s been a long time since we’ve all been together here. That home-to-school connection is really important.”

Other family friendly activities that will be offered include cookie decorating, face painting, games, hot cocoa, a photo booth and swimming.

More information on Winter Fest can be found here.

