Endicott announces holiday parade on December 3rd

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- If you’re looking to get into the holiday spirit, the Village of Endicott will be kicking off the holiday season with their annual holiday parade.

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. It will start on the North Street end of Washington Avenue heading through Main Street.

“There’s going to be a large amount of vehicular and pedestrian traffic that are in the downtown area,” said Endicott Police Chief Pat Garey. “We’re asking people that unless you’re actually coming to the event or living in the area, to avoid the downtown area for a few hours before the event until after its concluded.”

The event will feature Santa Claus, fireworks, food, and a tree lighting ceremony. Owner of Frank’s Barbershop, Frank Petrilli, will lead this year’s parade.

The parade will take place rain or shine. Parking is available in the lots along Washington Avenue.

