Local butcher shop busy during first weeks of deer hunting season

(WBNG)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Deer hunting season is in full swing and like many deer processing facilities, Butcher Boys is keeping busy.

Owner Paul Zuhone said the shop expects to stay busy up until January as they receive hundreds of deer during the hunting season.

“Very, very busy. Less and less people are doing it these days so it’s been a big start for us,” said Zuhone. “You know, opening weekend, hundreds of deer, and so it’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of work.”

When it comes to processing the deer, Zuhone said the shop only accepts a fresh harvest not more than a few days old due to possible damaged meat. He said hunters must field dress their own deer, and if the deer is not properly cleaned out -- Zuhone said that can also put the meat at risk of becoming damaged.

“It is important that the hunter is responsible out there with how they treat the deer and how they bring it to us,” he said. “As long as the deer is actually cleaned out, we will skin it here and process it. We have multiple packages people can bring in or request.”

Some of the special requests include a variety of treats like Summer sausages, Italian sausages, snack sticks and Kielbasa.

Hunters can also donate their harvest to the shop, and the meat will be donated to local hunger relief groups to help feed people facing food insecurity.

The deer hunting season in New York’s Southern Tier runs until January 1, but will be closed during Christmas week from Dec. 21 through Dec. 25.

