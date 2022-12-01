More wind and cold

Wind Advisory for Otsego County until 4 PM Thursday.

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 34 (30-36) Wind WNW 10-20 G35 mph

We’re on the back of the cold front, so we’ll be cold and windy today. There will be some early snow showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight. Winds diminish and we’ll be seasonably cold.

Early sun with increasing clouds Friday. Another cold front will be approaching. There will be some rain

showers late Friday night.

The chance of rain and showers continues Saturday. Quiet, and seasonably cold Sunday. As warm air tries to

return, we’ll have clouds and rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.