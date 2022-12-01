More wind and cold

Early Lake Effect Snow
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Wind Advisory for Otsego County until 4 PM Thursday.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with snow showers. 0-.50″ 30% High 34 (30-36) Wind WNW 10-20 G35 mph

We’re on the back of the cold front, so we’ll be cold and windy today. There will be some early snow showers.

Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear tonight. Winds diminish and we’ll be seasonably cold.

Early sun with increasing clouds Friday. Another cold front will be approaching. There will be some rain

showers late Friday night.

The chance of rain and showers continues Saturday. Quiet, and seasonably cold Sunday. As warm air tries to

return, we’ll have clouds and rain Monday night into Tuesday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Village Train & Hobby closing for business.
Village Train & Hobby to permanently close
Oxford man charged with assault in Norwich
Holton Sentenced for Attempted Robbery
Binghamton man sentenced after pleading guilty to attempted robbery
Greenlight Networks’ recent and growing impact in Broome County
Authorities said a tree trimming contractor was doing work when an employee partially fell into...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

Still some power outage concern
How much longer will winds howl?
wbng
Windy, wet, warm
TUMBLING TEMPERATURES
Gusty midweek storm followed by up and down temperatures
WBNG
Quiet today, but it’s going to get windy