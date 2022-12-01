Movie, ‘The Harbinger’, filmed in parts of Binghamton to premiere

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- “The Harbinger,” a horror film written and directed by Andy Mitton that was primarily shot in the Binghamton area, premiered in select theaters in New York City on Thursday.

In February 2021, the Goodwill Theatre, Firehouse Stage and the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena were some of the locations used in the film.

CEO of the Goodwill Theatre & Firehouse Stage Naima Kradjian talked about the experience of being involved for the three weeks of filming. She said it’s always fun to see where you live on the big screen.

The director, Milton, contacted the Goodwill Theatre after seeing the space in musicals filmed in the Fall 2020. He also utilized the second floor of the Firehouse Stage to create a set.

Kradjian said the upstate area should make an investment in the film industry but would need more trained staff and a dedicated facility.

“We do have an area that has these wonderful old buildings, we have streetscapes that are lovely, we also have wonderful nature spaces, so anything that we can do to make people realize ‘hey this is a cool place to come to to get this done,’” said Kradjian.

The Goodwill Theatre is currently in the process of applying to the New York State Council on the Arts, or NYSCA, grant due in January, hoping for a large investment to open the space back up.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.