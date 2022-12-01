Physician’s assistant found guilty of forcibly touching woman during an exam

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that a physician’s assistant was found guilty of forcibly touching a patient.

The district attorney’s office said a jury found 68-year-old Alan M. Geller of Binghamton guilty of inappropriately touching the breast of a 35-year-old woman during a physical exam on Dec. 17, 2021.

The officed noted that “Under the New York State Penal Law, a person is guilty of forcible touching when such a person intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose: forcibly touches the sexual or other intimate parts of another person for the purpose of degrading or abusing such person, or for the purpose of gratifying the actor’s sexual desire.”

“The jury found a severe violation of trust by Defendant Geller, using his position as a Physician Assistant for his own perverted purpose,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “We commend the bravery of the victim for coming forward and testifying in this case.”

Geller faces one year in prison when he is sentenced.

