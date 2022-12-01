Quiet into the weekend, but gusty winds return

By Howard Manges
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Variable clouds to clear and cold. Low: 20-26

Friday: Sun and clouds. High: 38-42

Friday Night: Breezy with steady to slowly increasing temperatures. Low: 32-35↑

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected to visit overnight with a variably cloudy to clear sky. Lows will be in the 20s.

Friday is quiet before another gusty storm and strong cold front comes in Saturday.

Highs get back to around 50 with a 80% chance of rain. It does not look like it will rain all day long, but it will be windy all day. Gusts could be as high as 45mph at times over the higher terrain. Power outages could again become a concern should winds exceed 40mph.

Sunday turns colder with highs in the 30s. Monday is quiet but another system arrives Tuesday and could bring some wintry mix, rain or snow to us.

