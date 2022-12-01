State Police remember trooper from Troop C for its ‘Wall of Honor’

(New York State Police)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- New York State Police are remembering Trooper Ernest M. Simpson of Troop C Thursday.

New York State Police posted Trooper Ernest, who died on Dec. 1, 1927, from a motor vehicle accident, on its Wall of Honor.

Police said Trooper Simpson was driving along South Main Street in Bainbridge when he passed through the intersection of South Main and West Main street and was struck by another vehicle. His vehicle overturned. The vehicle that struck him did not have breaks, police said.

Trooper Simpson joined the Division on March 1, 1927. He was 31 years old.

State Police’s Wall of Honor is a series of memorial posts on Facebook that remembers troopers that were killed.

