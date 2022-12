(WBNG) -- You can have breakfast with Santa on Saturday.

Girl Scout Troop 60195 is hosting the breakfast. It will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the Johnson City Primitive Methodist Church on Dec. 3.

Tickets for adults are $12 and for children are $8. Children 2years-old and younger get in for free.

