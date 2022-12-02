17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VESTAL (WBNG) -- A 17-year-old has been charged in a crash that killed a Vestal High School student on Nov. 24, authorities announced Friday.

The Vestal Police Department said it charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony and three counts of reckless endangerment in the third degree, which are misdemeanors, in connection to the deadly crash.

The 17-year-old, who was not named, was also charged with several traffic violations.

Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Kadin J. Abdullah. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street around 1:15 a.m. on Nov. 24 for the crash.

