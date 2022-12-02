Alert issued for missing Endicott man

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services posted an alert for a missing vulnerable man from Endicott.

The alert said the missing adult is an 80-year-old white male named Thomas E. Pass. People are asked to be on the lookout for a green 1995 Chevy Silverado with license plate HAH2727.

He was reported missing at 5:13 p.m. Friday.

He was last seen on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. He is described as wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a blue and yellow jacket.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.