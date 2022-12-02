Alert issued for missing Endicott man

(Phil Anderson)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services posted an alert for a missing vulnerable man from Endicott.

The alert said the missing adult is an 80-year-old white male named Thomas E. Pass. People are asked to be on the lookout for a green 1995 Chevy Silverado with license plate HAH2727.

He was reported missing at 5:13 p.m. Friday.

He was last seen on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. He is described as wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a blue and yellow jacket.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Village Train & Hobby closing for business.
Village Train & Hobby to permanently close
Physician’s assistant found guilty of forcibly touching woman during an exam
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
7 kids hurt when school bus crashes into house in NY suburb
Binghamton University exploring integration with SUNY Broome
Movie, ‘The Harbinger’, filmed in parts of Binghamton to premiere

Latest News

17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student
17-year-old charged in Vestal crash that killed student
Union-Endicott parents raise concerns over anti-bullying policies after death of student
How Vestal plans to improve their school district with proposed $45.4 million Capital Project
Discovery Center opens ‘Gingerbread Village’