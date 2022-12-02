Alert for missing Endicott man removed
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE:
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Division of Criminal Justice Services has removed the alert as of 8 p.m.
-----
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services posted an alert for a missing vulnerable man from Endicott. As of the evening of Dec. 2, the alert was taken down.
The alert said the missing adult is an 80-year-old white male named Thomas E. Pass. People are asked to be on the lookout for a green 1995 Chevy Silverado with license plate HAH2727.
He was reported missing at 5:13 p.m. Friday.
He was last seen on Dec. 1 at 7 a.m. He is described as wearing blue jeans, a blue sweatshirt and a blue and yellow jacket.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.