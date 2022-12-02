Discovery Center opens ‘Gingerbread Village’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Discovery Center is hosting the grand opening of its Gingerbread Village during Broome County Arts Council’s First Friday Art Walk.

From 4 to 7 p.m., guests can come to enjoy the sweet and festive displays created by many different community members.

The Discovery Center Assistant Executive Director Cheryl Dutko said this year’s holiday exhibit theme is storybooks.

“These creations were based on the stories that either the grown-ups grew up and loved as a child or their child loves now,” said Dutko.

Dutko said the goal at the Discovery Center is always about literacy and teaching children.

“There are many different things to building a gingerbread so there’s math involved, and there’s creativity, and there’s engineering but we also wanted to include literacy in it,” she said.

The gingerbread village will be on display from Dec. 2 to 31.

