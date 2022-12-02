Enjoy that sunshine!

A breezy south wind
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FRIDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. High 42 (38-44) Wind S 10-15 G20 mph

Another cold front will be approaching. We’ll have early sun with increasing clouds today with mostly cloudy skies

tonight. There will be a few showers with pockets of freezing rain possible. With a brisk south wind, temperatures

will rise after lows near freezing.

Rain and showers continues Saturday as the cold front comes through. Temperatures will fall through the afternoon.

With colder air moving in, we’ll have snow showers Saturday night.

Breezy and quiet, and seasonably cold Sunday. Monday looks nice. As warm air tries to return, and a low tracks

to our west, we’ll have clouds and rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

As the low moves out, we’ll have mostly cloudy and colder temperatures Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

