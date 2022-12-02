How Vestal plans to improve their school district with proposed $45.4 million Capital Project

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In an effort to ensure the safety and betterment of students and faculty in the Vestal Central School District on Dec. 14, residents will have the chance to go to the polls and vote on the school district’s newly proposed improvement project.

Deputy Superintendent for the Vestal Central School District Clifford Kasson said the purpose of this $45.4 million Capital Improvement Project is to promote the safety and security of the school’s environment and enhance vestal’s educational settings.

“Vestal is one of the districts in this area that were aware of, that is increasing in student population. Our enrollment is increasing every year for a number of students, and our middle school is connected with African Road Elementary School and those two buildings are really tight on space,” said Kasson.

He said they plan on expanding Vestal Middle School by adding two-story classrooms which he says will provide an ample amount of space for additional students.

“This proposed plan will be three classrooms on the first floor, and three classrooms on the second floor it also going to include a collaborative space on each one of those floors and then outside learning,” said Clifford Kasson

Kasson said with the Capital Project they would also be adding new security systems in each school in the district.

“We’re looking at having badge access for all classrooms, so every teacher would be able to badge in and out of the classroom. In case of an emergency all the doors could be locked, and that way it secures the safety of our students and staff in possible unfortunate situations”

He said this project will have no additional tax impact on residents in the community. To learn more about the Proposed Capital Improvement Project, please click here.

