Sen. Schumer visits Cortland, discusses mental health in rural communities

CORTLAND, NY (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer visited Cortland, NY to announce a launch to deliver funding for mental health facilities.

The senator said mental health services throughout New York State and across America have been in short supply and it’s been his mission to get more done for mental health especially in rural areas such as Cortland.

“Over a thousand rural residents use the program offered here by Cortland Mental Health,” said Schumer. “That number is growing Cortland mental health just hit a 30 year high for patients in the clinical program and they expect another 10% increase next year.”

Schumer said although he has previously helped deliver $2 million to Cortland’s mental health facilities, he is planning to deliver more with his new plan in efforts to expand Cortland’s current aging facility which he stated lacks many basic needs. He said Cortland plans to transform a vacant downtown building into a new state of the art mental health facility for residents.

He said he will continue to help Central New York rural residents receive the healthcare facilities they have long needed.

