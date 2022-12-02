Temperatures tumble Saturday

Tonight: Cloudy and turning breezy. Steady to slowly rising temperatures. Chance of rain by morning. Low: 32-35↑

Saturday: Mild and windy with an 80% chance of rain. Winds could gust 30-40mph. High: 44-50↓

Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow showers possible. Low: 23-27

Forecast Discussion:

Temperatures slowly rise tonight and the chance of rain will be increasing toward morning. Lows bottom around freezing then rise to the upper 30s to near 40 in the morning.

A strong cold front will slide through the area Saturday afternoon and keep showers in the forecast. Winds will also be gusting to 30-40mph at times. Highest gusts will be in the higher elevations. The chance of rain is 80% but we do not anticipate an all day rainfall. Rain totals will range from a few hundredths to perhaps a third of an inch. Highs get back to around 50 but fall into the 40s then the 30s by evening.

Sunday turns colder with highs in the 30s. Monday is quiet but another system arrives Tuesday/Wednesday and could bring some rain showers back to us.

Next Thursday and Friday look quiet with highs in the 40s dropping into the 30s Friday.

