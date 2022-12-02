Union-Endicott parents raise concerns over anti-bullying policies after death of student

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After a Union-Endicott student died, parents and members of the community are raising concerns over the school district’s anti-bullying policies.

In the first of eight forums to be held over the course of the next few months, which the Union-Endicott School District deemed “Coffee & Community Conversations,” the school and parents talked about the current policies.

UE Superintendent Nicole Wolfe said that a new program was put in place at the beginning of the school year, with a focus on conflict resolution. She said that this new program will help those, including students and adults, who have been struggling with their emotions.

Wolfe also said that this is not the first time the school district has held a forum in this fashion, but she said that with the current topic of anti-bullying, she wants to bring the community together and learn from each other.

Despite this, community members still feel that more can be done. Employees from the George F. Johnson Memorial Library, where the student was a regular, said that more actionable steps need to be taken.

Heidi Gramlich Bryson, a Youth Service Librarian at the library, said that while she appreciates the school’s passion and policies being put into place, the implementation will take a while to kick in.

In the meeting, some parents learned that not all school buses have monitors on them, which could help deter some of the risks of bullying. But in Bryson’s opinion, the school district needs to do more.

She added that the school district needs a culture change and include more initiatives in the schools, as well as broadcast the reporting tools that are available. Bryson said not all students are aware of the help they can receive.

There will be more meetings on this subject, as well as a school board meeting scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. For those that cannot attend, there is a Zoom link to watch, which can be accessed here. The dates for the remaining “Coffee and Community Conversations” can be found here.

