Black Bears cruise to 6-3 win over Watertown on Friday night

By Jackson Neill
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - After a back and forth first period, the Binghamton Black Bears outscored the Watertown Wolves 4-1 in the final two periods to win 6-3 on Friday night.

In the first Binghamton opened up the scoring when Tyler Gjurich scored on the power play just three minutes into the game. Watertown quickly responded with a goal from Jackson Bond. The two teams then traded goals again as Tyson Kirkby scored for Binghamton and Fabian Lehner scored for Watertown.

Then in the second, Elijah Wilson gave the Wolves the 3-2 lead. But then Binghamton stormed back with goals from Jesse Anderson and Cameron Yarwood to retake the lead.

Finally, in the third Austin Thompson and Bret Parker added goals to make it 6-3 Black Bears.

Next up, the two teams will face off again at Visions Memorial Arena on Saturday night at 7 p.m.

