Winds die down, colder Sunday

Tonight: Winds die down. Cold with snow flurries. Low: 22-29.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 31-38.

Sunday Night: Clear and cold. Low: 19-26.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder. High: 43. Low: 34.

Tuesday: Rain showers. High: 45. Low: 38

Wednesday: Mild with showers. High: 52. Low: 39.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 44. Low: 32.

Friday: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. High: 37. Low: 27.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with early showers. High: 43. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

The gusty conditions will die down, with a few isolated snow flurries. It will be cold with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s.

A weak high-pressure system builds in for Sunday, but it will be cold, with highs in the mid-30s. The good news is that we will remain dry, with partly sunny to mostly sunny skies across the area. Clear skies will develop overnight, leading to lows in the low-20s.

Clouds move back in for Monday, with highs in the low-40s. Unsettled conditions move in for the rest of the week, with widespread rain arriving on Tuesday as a cold front passes by. Highs will reach the mid-40s. Rain showers linger for Wednesday, but it will be unseasonably warm, with highs in the low-50s.

It will be mainly dry on Thursday, but a few early showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will reach the mid-40s.

There is a decent chance of seeing some area-wide snow on Friday, with a low-pressure system moving through that will give us some rain and snow showers. Those mixed showers will linger into Saturday. Highs for Friday and Saturday will be the upper-30s to low-40s.

