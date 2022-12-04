Binghamton men’s basketball falls to Stonehill on buzzer beater

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Stonehill hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Skyhawks defeated the Bearcats 69-66 Saturday afternoon.

Stonehill led for more than 37 minutes of the contest but the Bearcats slowly cut down the deficit and twice tied it in the final 2:06 - both from Falko, who scored 11 of his t15 in the second half. With BU down 61-58, Falko converted a three-point play to tie it at 61-61 with 2:06 left. Stonehill scored the next four points, however, to push its lead to four. With 18 seconds left, Falko again finished off a three-point play to pull the Bearcats to within one, 65-64. Needing to foul, BU sent the Skyhawks to the line, where they made 1-of-2, setting up the final two plays.

In the second half, the Skyhawks quickly extended their lead to nine, 41-32, but BU kept it in single digits, thanks to Falko and graduate forward Miles Gibson, who scored eight of his 13 points in the second half. Gibson also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds. Graduate forward Christian Hinckson was BU’s fourth player in double figures with 10.

Binghamton plays the last of its three straight at home on Wednesday when Colgate visits the Events Center.

