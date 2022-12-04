Binghamton women’s basketball outlasts Fairfield, 77-72

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Freshman Ella Wanzer scored a career-high 20 points, while sophomore Genevieve Coleman added 19 points to push Binghamton to a 77-72 win over Fairfield on Saturday.

Wanzer shot 7-for-13 from the field, and 6-for-9 from three-point range. The six three-point field goals represent the highest total by a Binghamton player this season. Coleman was 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Senior Denai Bowman finished with 17 points, going 6-for-11 from the field. The 77 points scored by Binghamton against Fairfield is its highest total this season. The Bearcats shot 29-for-51, good for a 56.9 field goal percentage.

Binghamton blew the game open with a 16-0 run to go up 32-16 with 5:43 left in the second period. The Bearcats had 39-25 halftime advantage. The Stags, however, wouldn’t go quietly, finishing the third period on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 58-47. Janelle Brown had six points and Izabela Nicoletti-Leite had five points during that stretch. Binghamton had a 74-63 lead with 2:45 left in regulation, allowing them to weather the storm and finish with the 77-72 win.

The Bearcats hit the road for their next game, a road trip to Siena on Monday, December 5 at 7pm.

