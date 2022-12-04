Binghamton women’s basketball outlasts Fairfield, 77-72

Binghamton guard Jadyn Weltz (24) battles with Fairfield guard Janelle Brown (3) in the first...
Binghamton guard Jadyn Weltz (24) battles with Fairfield guard Janelle Brown (3) in the first half of an NCAA Women's Basketball game on Saturday December 3, 2022.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Freshman Ella Wanzer scored a career-high 20 points, while sophomore Genevieve Coleman added 19 points to push Binghamton to a 77-72 win over Fairfield on Saturday.

Wanzer shot 7-for-13 from the field, and 6-for-9 from three-point range. The six three-point field goals represent the highest total by a Binghamton player this season. Coleman was 7-of-11 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free throw line. Senior Denai Bowman finished with 17 points, going 6-for-11 from the field. The 77 points scored by Binghamton against Fairfield is its highest total this season. The Bearcats shot 29-for-51, good for a 56.9 field goal percentage.

Binghamton blew the game open with a 16-0 run to go up 32-16 with 5:43 left in the second period. The Bearcats had 39-25 halftime advantage. The Stags, however, wouldn’t go quietly, finishing the third period on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 58-47. Janelle Brown had six points and Izabela Nicoletti-Leite had five points during that stretch. Binghamton had a 74-63 lead with 2:45 left in regulation, allowing them to weather the storm and finish with the 77-72 win.

The Bearcats hit the road for their next game, a road trip to Siena on Monday, December 5 at 7pm.

