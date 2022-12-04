Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in shots fired incident

NEWFIELD (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to a shots fired incident that occurred Friday, Dec. 2.

At 11:38 p.m., Tompkins County Sherrif’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Horton Road in the Town of Newfield for a shots fired complaint. Upon arrival, officers interviewed the victim, who said a red Jeep with two male occupants inside was stopped at an intersection. The victims said the males began throwing trash out the window and the victim confronted them.

One of the males pointed his gun at the victim and fired a shot into the victim’s vehicle. The other male fired a second shot in an unknown direction. The victim left the scene and called 911.

The red Jeep was last seen traveling south on Horton Road. The male who pointed the handgun at the victim is described as a white male, skinny, approximately 6 foot tall with a short, full beard -- possibly of Hispanic descent. The second male is described as a black male, heavy set, slightly taller than the white male and between 30 and 40 years of age.

The Jeep was described as being red and the first three letters of the license plate being “KBC.”

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 607-257-1345.

