Union-Endicott football falls to Somers in Class A state championship game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Union-Endicott’s historic season came to an unfortunate end in the state championship game on Saturday afternoon, as the Tigers fell to top-ranked Somers in the Class A Championship.

The Union-Endicott football team won 11 straight games leading into the state title game, which was the team’s first-ever appearance in the championship contest since the state switched to a playoff format in the early 1990s.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.