Union-Endicott football falls to Somers in Class A state championship game

Union-Endicott wide receiver Latrail Jones carries the ball upfield in the 2022 Class A State...
Union-Endicott wide receiver Latrail Jones carries the ball upfield in the 2022 Class A State Championship game on Saturday, December 3, 2022.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Roth
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Union-Endicott’s historic season came to an unfortunate end in the state championship game on Saturday afternoon, as the Tigers fell to top-ranked Somers in the Class A Championship.

The Union-Endicott football team won 11 straight games leading into the state title game, which was the team’s first-ever appearance in the championship contest since the state switched to a playoff format in the early 1990s.

