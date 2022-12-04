Unsettled week ahead

Rain returns Tuesday
By Connor Thompson
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Tonight: Mainly clear skies. Cold. Low: 20-28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and a bit milder. Windy with gusts nearing 25 MPH. High: 38-45

Monday Night: Cloudy with showers developing late. Gusty. Lows: 30-36.

Tuesday: Rain showers. High: 45. Low: 39.

Wednesday: Mild with showers. High: 53. Low: 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. High: 46. Low: 34.

Friday: Cloudy with rain showers. High: 42. Low: 30.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy mixed showers. High: 40. Low: 26.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High: 39. Low: 30.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold and quiet night, with lows dropping into the low-20s for most.

The start of the week will be quiet and mild, with highs Monday reaching the mid-40s. The quiet stretch ends on Tuesday, as an area of low pressure pushes in from the Ohio River Valley. This will lead to rain showers, with rain amounts nearing .25″. Rain showers continue into Wednesday as well. It will be on the mild side, with highs on Tuesday reaching the mid-40s, and temperatures nearing the low-50s on Wednesday.

Most of Thursday will remain dry, but some isolated showers will develop late as another wave of low pressure enters the region. This will set off rain showers on Friday as the area will remain on the warm side of the system. Highs Friday will remain in the 40s.

The weekend will have the risk of some rain and snow showers, with temperatures both days in the upper-30s to near 40.

