Bribery, fraud charges dismissed against ex-NY Lt. Governor

NEW YORK (AP) -- A judge has thrown out bribery and fraud charges against former New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, leaving him facing only records falsification charges.

Federal Judge J. Paul Oetken ruled Monday. He says prosecutors failed to allege an explicit example in which Benjamin provided a favor for a bribe. He says that’s an essential element of bribery and honest services fraud charges.

Benjamin, a Democrat, resigned after his arrest last April. He pleaded not guilty to charges that he obtained campaign contributions from a real estate developer after agreeing to secure state money for a nonprofit organization.

His lawyers say Benjamin is thankful for the ruling.

