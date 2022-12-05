Broome County Health Department reminding residents to get the flu shot as infections rise

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The flu season has gotten off to a strong start in Broome County, New York State, and the country.

The Broome County Health Department said rates of infection increased steadily in the first few weeks of the season and flu trends so far suggest that this season could be a bad one. That’s why they said it is especially important to get a flu shot if you haven’t already.

“If you get the flu shot, you’re more likely to have a mild illness and less likely to be seriously ill, hospitalized or die from the flu,” said Public Health Educator Chelsea Reome-Nedlik.

The health department said studies have shown that getting the flu shot can reduce the risk of flu illness by 40% to 60%.

“Early estimates from the CDC show this year’s flu shot seems to be an ok match for the flu strains that are circulating,” said Reome-Nedlik. “So hopefully that means it offers some decent protection.”

Between 2012 and 2015, adults vaccinated for the flu were 82% less likely to be admitted to the ICU with flu.

Reome-Nedlik said almost everyone ages 6 months and older should get a flu shot. It is especially important for people at greater risk of serious flu illness, such as infants, pregnant people, people with chronic health conditions, and older adults.

She said it takes two weeks for a vaccine to be effective so residents should act now so they are fully protected for the end-of-the-year festivities.

Visit www.vaccines.gov/find-vaccines’ to find a flu shot near you.

