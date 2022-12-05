Calvary Baptist Church holds ‘Holiday Hamper’
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You can help donate to a family in need this holiday season.
Products you can donate to the Calvary Baptist Church’s Holiday Hamper include, but are not limited to toys, hats, boots, and hygiene products.
Items can be picked up on Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church or at the Lee Barta Community Center.
You can drop off items at the following locations:
- Lourdes Health & Fitness Center, Oakdale Commons, 491 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City
- Summit Dental Offices, Binghamton and Endicott offices
- Fenton Free Library, 1062 Chenango St., Binghamton
- Cup-a-jo, 1355 Upper Front St., Binghamton
- Calvary Baptist Church, 466 Chenango St., Binghamton
- The Fuse Dance Center, 126 Park Ave., Binghamton
- Park Terrace Baptist Church, 248 Park Ave., Binghamton
- JB’s on Jennings, 326 Jennings St., Endicott
- Step Up & Dance, 1348 NY-12, Greene, NY
- Head over Hells, 541 Vestal Pkwy W, Vestal
- The Dance Connection, 161 Castle Creek Rd., Binghamton
- Bridgewater Conklin, 1017 Conklin Rd., Binghamton
- Broome County Jail, 155 Lt. VanWinkle Dr., Binghamton
- Chenango Fitness, 1333 Upper Front St., Binghamton
