Calvary Baptist Church holds ‘Holiday Hamper’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You can help donate to a family in need this holiday season.

Products you can donate to the Calvary Baptist Church’s Holiday Hamper include, but are not limited to toys, hats, boots, and hygiene products.

Items can be picked up on Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church or at the Lee Barta Community Center.

You can drop off items at the following locations:

Lourdes Health & Fitness Center, Oakdale Commons, 491 Reynolds Rd., Johnson City

Summit Dental Offices, Binghamton and Endicott offices

Fenton Free Library, 1062 Chenango St., Binghamton

Cup-a-jo, 1355 Upper Front St., Binghamton

Calvary Baptist Church, 466 Chenango St., Binghamton

The Fuse Dance Center, 126 Park Ave., Binghamton

Park Terrace Baptist Church, 248 Park Ave., Binghamton

JB’s on Jennings, 326 Jennings St., Endicott

Step Up & Dance, 1348 NY-12, Greene, NY

Head over Hells, 541 Vestal Pkwy W, Vestal

The Dance Connection, 161 Castle Creek Rd., Binghamton

Bridgewater Conklin, 1017 Conklin Rd., Binghamton

Broome County Jail, 155 Lt. VanWinkle Dr., Binghamton

Chenango Fitness, 1333 Upper Front St., Binghamton

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.