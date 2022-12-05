Former of Broome County District Attorney pleads guilty to grand larceny

(WBNG) -- Former Broome County District Attorney Stephen K. Cornwell plead guilty to grand larceny in the fourth degree, the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office said.

Cornwell plead guilty in Broome County Supreme Court Monday. He admitted he stole Broome County District Attorney’s felony-case records in March 2019. He was sentenced to a three-year conditional discharge fine of $5,000.

The case was prosecuted by the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office due to a conflict of interest in the Broome County District Attorney’s Office.

Cornwell was initially charged in two indictments by a Broome County Grand Jury but one indictment was dismissed.

He served as the Broome County District Attorney from 2016 to 2019. He decided to not run for reelection.

A former administrative assistant to Cornwell, James Worhach, plead guilty to criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree.

Worhach was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and is still facing several felony counts in a second indictment, the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office said.

The office also noted that Cornwell will have his law license revoked by New York State.

